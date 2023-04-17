BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends and family members of Martin Richard were among the thousands of people who crossed the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street Monday, marking an emotional day 10 years after Martin was killed in the marathon bombing in 2013.

Martin’s brother, Henry, ran alongside several friends with the family’s MR-8 Foundation. They then met Henry and Martin’s mom as well as their sister Jane at the finish line.

“It’s a very emotional race for me, my family, for my friends — Martin’s friends, so I definitely thought of him the whole way,” Henry said of the marathon and his brother.

“Running as one and running as a team really kept us going the whole way,” he continued. “It was a beautiful thing.”

Martin Richard was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.

As runners hit the course, the bombing and its victims were also on the mind of Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara, who ran his first Boston Marathon this year after a championship career on the ice.

“I’m very, very proud to be part of it,” Chara said. “Ten years later, it’s something that everybody looking back can be happy about how we responded and how we treated each other.”

Boston College and New England Patriots star Doug Flutie also crossed the finish line.

Flutie said he pulled a hamstring six weeks ago but didn’t want to miss the 25th anniversary of the Doug Flutie. Jr Foundation for Autism and the tenth anniversary of the bombing.

“Here it is 10 years later and we’re Boston Strong,” Flutie said. “It’s stronger and better than ever.

This year’s marathon brought with it some of the biggest crowds along the home stretch of the race since years before the COVID-19 pandemic and the bombings in 2013.

Speaking with 7NEWS, top American woman’s finisher Emma Bates said bombing victims remain a motivation for runners like her.

“It’s always in the backs of our minds,” Bates said. “Every time you step out on any race course but especially here any time I’m in Boston, I think of everybody out there and I just try to run for them.”

Former Norwood High School hockey player Matt Brown also participated in the race again after being paralyzed in an accident on the ice.

“This one’s for everyone that was affected 10 years ago and their families,” Brown said. “We’re just trying to do our best to show that 10 years might pass but they’re not forgotten.”

Runners and spectators braved periods of rain along the marathon course from Hopkinton to Boston Monday.

Evans Chebet won the men’s professional race, while Hellen Obiri won the women’s professional race.

Marcel Hug claimed the title in the men’s wheelchair category as Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race.

