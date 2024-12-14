WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends of Trooper Enrique Delgado Garcia gathered in Worcester on Saturday to demand answers after their loved one died after suffering a health emergency while training at a state police facility in September.

It’s been three months since Delgado Garcia’s death and advocates say they’re still not any closer to getting answers about what happened on Sept. 13.

Speaking at the rally, one supporter said, “They want answers it’s been 90 days yesterday since be passed and they don’t have answers.”

Delgado Garcia passed away the day after police say he was hit repeatedly in a boxing match as he sparred with another trainee. State police and the Attorney General’s Office have since appointment former prosecutor David Meir as an independent investigator in the case.

But supporters of the family say more need to be done.

“They’re not being kept in the loop and that’s the issue that they have,” the supporter said. “They want justice the day that he died they’re family also feels like they died along with him.”

Delgado Garcia was scheduled to graduate with his class of fellow recruits this fall. He was officially sworn in as a state trooper in his final hours of life.

