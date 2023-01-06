COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of a 39-year-old Cohasset woman who went missing Jan. 1 are holding out hope that she will be found safe as authorities continue to search for her.

Ana Walshe, a wife and mother of three, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Her friends say she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cell phone have gone dark.

Police say they used a canine unit to search for Walshe in areas of Cohasset and plan to do so again. They also contacted the rideshare companies she may have used to get to the airport, but there is no evidence she got into a vehicle.

Officials say Walshe’s friends and family are cooperating with the investigation.

Walshe is described as having a height of 5’2″ and weight of 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Officials said they believe she speaks “with an Eastern European accent.”

Anyone with info on Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 781-383-1055, ext. 6108, or email officials at hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

