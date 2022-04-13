MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dramatic video captured late Thursday night shows a mangled car burst into flames after a driver slammed into a tree and barreled into a home in Medford.

Several neighbors raced to the scene of the crash and frantically worked to pull the driver from the burning vehicle and to safety.

WATCH: Dramatic video shows neighbors scrambling to save driver whose car burst into flames after violent Medford crash

On Wednesday, friends of the man who was saved that night dropped off gift baskets with a plant, cookies and a new fire extinguisher to replace the ones they used up during the rescue.

The neighbors said they were especially touched by the note that said, “Saving their friend saved them as well.”

“I was overwhelmed because I wasn’t expecting it. I felt more grateful and surprised that they came to us with gifts to show their appreciation,” said Bob Camelo who helped bring the driver to safety. “Under those circumstances, we just did what we could do to help him.”

“The fire chief said if we hadn’t acted so quickly, the front of the house would have burned down and the kid might not have got out,” said Patrick Theberge, whose home was struck in the crash. “The thought of repaying us with replacement fire extinguishers was very nice.”

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is now home recovering.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)