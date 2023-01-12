COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of a missing 39-year-old Cohasset woman are pushing to keep her three children together as they go into foster care on Thursday.

Officials continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, who was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail.

The couple’s three children have been in state custody since Brian’s arrest on Sunday,

Pamela Bardhi, one of Ana Walshe’s friends, said her mind immediately went to the children when she learned that her friend was missing.

“The minute this investigation started, my stomach went upside down. And then I immediately thought of three boys under six years old,” Bardhi said.

Natasha Sky Babushkina, founder of Sky International Philanthropy, a charitable organization that Ana Walshe is a member of, said her kids will need support.

“They need familiarity. They need kids around,” she said. “They need love and care.”

Bardhi and Babushkina said they are willing to provide the children with a home, but they recognize that the three boys will likely need financial support for years to come.

“This is something that, unfortunately, they are going to live with for the rest of their lives, despite the outcome of this investigation,” Bardhi said.

