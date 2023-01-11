COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - As officials continue to investigate the disappearance of a 39-year-old Cohasset woman and her husband is held on $500,000 cash bail, friends are hoping to raise money on behalf of the couple’s three children – who remain in state custody.

Pamela Bardhi, one of Ana Walshe’s friends, said her mind immediately went to the children when she learned that her friend was missing.

“The minute this investigation started, my stomach went upside down. And then I immediately thought of three boys under six years old,” Bardhi said.

Natasha Sky Babushkina, founder of Sky International Philanthropy, a charitable organization that Ana Walshe is a member of, said her kids will need support.

“They need familiarity. They need kids around,” she said. “They need love and care.”

The boys, who are being moved into foster car on Thursday, will need financial support throughout this ordeal, so they’re collecting donations to help them stay together and in a loving home.

“This is something that, unfortunately, they are going to live with for the rest of their lives, despite the outcome of this investigation,” Bardhi said.

Click Here to donate to the fundraiser for Ana Walshe’s children.

