GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Even if they didn’t throw a strike, there was plenty of care to spare at Cape Ann Lanes Sunday night as hundreds of people came out to raise money to bring their friend Scottie home.

Scott MacDonald, better known as Scottie Mac, is a well-known North Shore DJ and personality and last week he was seriously injured in a scooter crash in Jamaica that left him with spinal and brain injuries.

And now the Gloucester community is stepping up to raise money for his medical expenses, plus a medical transport flight that is expected to cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Longtime friend Joe Ciaramitaro said learning of MacDonald’s injury was a major blow to his friends.

“When I first saw a pic of him, I’m not really a sensitive guy but I broke down like a baby,” he said.

Money raised at Sunday’s bowling fundraiser will benefit his medical and transportation expenses.

There are several other fundraisers planned this week in Gloucester:

Yellow Sub Shop is giving 25% of sales on Tuesday to this cause.

Amvets Post 32 Gloucester, MA is holding a bingo fundraising event this Friday night.

Beauport Hotel Gloucester is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday evening from 6-9 pm with a silent raffle for some outstanding prizes.

You can also write a check to Scottie’s Aunt “Theresa Bunker” and put Scott MacDonald in the memo and drop it off at the Cape Ann Savings Bank at 209 Main Street.

Make your tax deductible donation via Venmo to Better Together for Cape Ann, Inc. Again 100% of the donations go directly to benefit Scottie.

