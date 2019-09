WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of friends spotted a great white shark while on a boat ride off the coast of Wellfleet on Sunday.

Jack Finley captured the shark swim close to their 19-foot boat before it swam away.

There have been several shark sightings near the coast of Cape Cod over the past few months.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)