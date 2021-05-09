Friends trying to find kidney for North Attleboro football coach

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of a North Attleboro football coach are reaching out to the community to find him a kidney.

Three weeks ago, doctors told Bruce Pugh that he is in stage four chronic kidney failure, with his kidney functioning at just 17 percent. If Pugh does not get a kidney donation, he’ll have to go on dialysis.

Leslee Murphy, one of Pugh’s friends and a member of the football team’s board of directors, put the word out on social media that Pugh is looking for a living donor who has O positive blood, and said some people have signed up to see if they are a match.

“He’s just a great person and I know how much these kids mean to him. And I know much his family means to him,” Murphy said.

Pugh said it’s been hard to ask for help, but is grateful for the support.

“I’m the one that typically will give you the kidney. I want to be the one to donate the kidney. I’m the one to give you support and guidance and love, you know?” Pugh said. “So it’s very different for me now that I’m receiving – or I need it – and it’s hard for me to understand that and to deal with it because I’m sitting on the other side of the equation right now.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)