Friends: Victim of shooting near TD Garden was killed for his gold chain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends are mourning the loss of a “genuine” man who they say was shot and killed for his gold chain near TD Garden Saturday morning.

Friends of Fouad Baghdad say they were drinking at Banners during the Celtics game Friday night, just hours before Baghdad was killed.

August Gammie told 7NEWS that he went home early but when Baghdad and others were walking back a little later, some men approached them.

“They wanted his chain. They asked for his chain. I don’t know if he said no or tried to give it to them and they shot him,” Gammie said. “Our other friend says he doesn’t remember them even saying that he had a gun.”

Baghdad was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers responding to the shooting stopped a car driving away from the scene at the intersection of Canal and Causeway streets, and reportedly found two men and a gun inside.

Bryan Rice, 22, and Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, both of of Boston, were arrested. Rice will be arraigned on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted armed robbery and Baptista-Goncalves will be arraigned on charges of being an accessory before and after the fact to commit murder and armed robbery.

Friends said Baghdad was 25 years old and always cheerful.

“I grew up with him since 7th grade,” said Stephen Zoulalian. “He was always making me laugh, just always trying to make people laugh. When you were sad, he would cheer you up, so genuine.”

Rice and Baptista-Goncalves are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

