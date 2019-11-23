Friends: Victim of shooting near TD Garden was killed for his gold chain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends are mourning a “genuine” man who they say was shot and killed for his gold chain near the TD Garden Saturday morning.

Friends say they were drinking with Fouad Baghdad at Banners during the Celtics game earlier that evening. August Gammie said he left early to go home, but not before taking a photo with Baghdad.

Gammie said Baghdad and other friends were walking back a little later when some men came up to them.

“They wanted his chain, they asked for his chain, I don’t know if he said no or tried to give it to them and they shot him,” Gammie said. “Our other friend says he doesn’t remember them even saying that he had a gun.”

Baghdad was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Officers responding to the shooting stopped a car driving away from the scene at Canal and Causeway streets, and allegedly found two men and a gun inside.

Bryan Rice, 22, of Boston, and Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, of Boston were both arrested. Rice will be arraigned on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted armed robbery and Goncalves will be arraigned on charges of being an accessory before and after the fact to commit murder and armed robbery.

Friends said Baghdad was 25 years old, and always cheerful.

“I grew up with him since 7th grade,” said Stephen Zoulalian. “He was always making me laugh, just always trying to make people laugh. when you were sad he would cheer you up, so genuine.”

