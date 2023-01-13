COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A close friend of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, says she’s working to keep her children together while the investigation unfolds.

The three boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 have been in state custody since their father, Brian Walshe, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Natasha Sky Bushkina says the best case scenario would be that they stay together as three families offer to look after them as the search continues.

“Our dream would be if the boys are together, not separated, not given to foster care to go to three different destinations, that would be a huge help, I think that Ana would wish that,” she said.

Two of the interested families have already interacted with the Walshe children.

The process for taking them in will now work its way through the courts.

