GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A frightened bear cub was found hiding in a tree after its mother was struck and killed by a car on Route 2 on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a section of the highway that runs through Greenfield found a mother bear and two cubs that had been fatally struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

While working at the scene, police say officers heard squealing and found a terrified third cub that was able to seek refuge and safety by climbing a tree.

Two officers were able to rescue the cub and transport it back to police headquarters, where the animal was placed in a kennel.

Wildlife specialists were slated to pick up the cub on Saturday.

