Frightening video shows passengers jumping from flaming casino boat

(WHDH) — One of the passengers who had to be rescued from a casino shuttle boat that caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday has died.

Officials say the 42-year-old woman died at a Florida hospital late Sunday evening while being treated for her injuries.

Law enforcement says a cause of death has not been determined.

The woman was one of 50 people aboard the boat when a fire broke out about a half mile from shore in Florida.

All of the passengers made it off the boat. Some were able to swim to shore while others were rescued from the water.

Frightening video captured many passengers jumping off the boat as fierce flames engulfed the boat.

Investigators think the fire started in the boat’s engine room.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)