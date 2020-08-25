Frito-Lay recalls bags of chips that may contain undeclared ingredients

(WHDH) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for selected bag’s of Lay’s chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes individual bags of barbecue chips, as well as an array of variety packs that contain the barbecue chips, the FDA said in a news release.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The products covered by the recall were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming to retail stores and via foodservice, vending, e-commerce, mail distribution and other channels.

No other Lay’s products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs are recalled.

To view a full list of recalled products, click here.

