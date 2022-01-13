FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots helped play a part in making a limited edition Lay’s potato chips.

Frito Lay pulled soil directly from NFL stadiums and fields across the country, including Gillette Stadium, before mixing the soil into separate parts of a potato field.

The potatoes gathered from that field were made into Lay’s Golden Grounds chips and packaged in keepsake bags featuring NFL team colors and logos.

“Lay’s is all about bringing joy to our fans, and we know there’s nothing that brings a smile to football fans’ faces more than cheering for their favorite team at their home field,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between.”

Fans can score a bag of the limit-edition chips by following Lay’s on Twitter and looking out for special Golden Ground sweepstakes tweets.

From there, fans can respond to the tweets showing love for their favorite NFL team by using the hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag of their favorite team.

Winners are slated to be drawn on Jan. 12, 14, 17, 21, and 26.

