Frito-Lay searching for Massachusetts resident to ‘star’ on millions of potato chip bags

BOSTON (WHDH) - Frito-Lay says it’s looking for a local resident to “star” on millions of its potato chip bags.

“Know someone who goes out of their way to make other people smile? Nominate them at www.SmileWithLays.com and they might just win a starring role in the new Lay’s campaign, benefiting Operation Smile,” the snackfood company said in a news release.

In 2019, Collette D., of Boston, was featured on a bag for starting her own cookie business, Collettey’s Cookie, which sells delicious treats while also helping people with disabilities like herself find work.

Frito-Lay says it’s now time to find another smiling face from the Bay State to feature on one of its many bags of chips.

Lay’s says it also conducted its first-ever Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country and what’s bringing people joy.

Sports teams were the top reason to smile in Massachusetts, the survey found.

The state of New York reported the highest level of joy, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, and Indiana to round out the top 10 list of most joyful states in America.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)