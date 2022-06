BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Common Frog Pond will reopen for the summer season with an exciting celebration Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Park Commissioner Ryan Woods and The Skating Club of Boston will appear at the official opening of the spray pool.

The event is open to all children, families and caregivers. The event goes until 1:00 p.m.

