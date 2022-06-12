BOSTON (WHDH) - A 5K swim across Boston Harbor honored fallen servicemembers and raised thousands of dollars for support groups on Sunday.

The Boston Frogman 5K saw Navy Seals, Gold Star family members and supports take to the Harbor, with safety kayakers there to ensure a safe swim. Patriots tight end Dalton Keene paddled a kayak next to Gold Star spouse Sara Wilkinson, swimming in honor of her husband, Chad, who took his own life after serving multiple combat deployments.

“Chad was very driven, very motivated, he chased every goal he went after and conquered it. And he just taught me that you can do hard things,” Sara said. “A 5K swim in the Boston Harbor is hard, and so when I finish it reminds me that I can do hard things.”

“We’re doing something that’s bigger than ourselves,” Keene said.

The swim has raised more than $35,000 to provide tragedy assistance for families, support for sailors and help for those returning back home.

“A lot of research is being done to help guys who are struggling and resources from the Navy Seal Foundation to help those guys who are getting out and make sure they’re ok,” said swim director Geoff Leard.

