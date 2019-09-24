From cemetery to trash can: More discarded Amazon packages found, now in Swampscott and Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen undelivered Amazon packages were found in a Swampscott trash barrel Monday, police said — the third time in a day that a large number of parcels from the retail giant were allegedly tossed away.

Over two dozen unopened packages were discovered by a mourner Monday evening in a trash can inside Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden.

Linda Watts was cleaning her family gravesite nearby when she came across the unusual sight.

“As I went to put [the clippings] in, it was filled to the top with Amazon packages,” she said. “So at that point, I wanted to rescue them.”

The same night, Swampscott officers found at least 15 packages addressed to town residents in a trash barrel, police said.

“It’s pretty ironic because this is the first type of incident of this nature we’ve had,”Captain Marc Gatcomb of the Malden Police Deparment said. “Usually we’re investigating incidents where packages are taken from the porches and we are trying to find the person.”

Earlier Monday, roughly 40 parcels were taken from a trash can in Burlington and police hand-delivered them to local residents.

Tuesday night, a representative for Amazon confirmed that all three incidents are connected to the same delivery driver.

The alleged culprit, who has not been named, is no longer working for Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has since retrieved all the undelivered packages from the respective police stations and is preparing them to be delivered to their rightful owners.