From cemetery to trash can: More discarded Amazon packages found, now in Swampscott

Amazon packages recovered by police from a Burlington cemetery Sept. 23. More discarded packages were found in Swampscott. Courtesy Burlington Police Dept.

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen undelivered Amazon packages were found in a Swampscott trash barrel Monday, police said — the second time in a day that a large number of parcels from the retail giant were allegedly tossed away.

Swampscott officers found at least 15 packages addressed to town residents in a trash barrel Monday evening, police said.

On Monday morning, Burlington police delivered multiple packages they found in a town cemetery to local residents.

Police said anyone expecting a package who did not receive one should call the station at 781-585-1111.

