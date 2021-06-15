BOSTON (WHDH) -

A group of ducklings hatched on the balcony of a twelfth-floor apartment in Boston have made it to a more natural habitat.

Judith Wurtman found a duck had laid eggs in an empty planter on her balcony earlier this year and researched how to help take care of the coming ducklings, setting up umbrellas for the eggs on rainy days and making sure the mother got enough to eat.

Now that the ducklings have hatched, Wurtman helped transfer them to a nearby river.

