BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday and Wednesday brought record-breaking warmth to several areas in Massachusetts. This is all followed by an impending snow storm.

A wintry-mix will move into the Bay State late Thursday morning. Boston will begin to see flakes in the mid to late afternoon.

The snow tapers by about 8 p.m.

North of the Massachusetts Turnpike and northwest of Interstate 495 will see one to three inches of snow.

A coating to an inch is expected in Boston.

Temperatures continue to fall throughout the day into the 30’s.

