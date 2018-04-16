BOSTON (WHDH) - From blazing heat to nor’easters, runners in the Boston Marathon have dealt with all kinds of weather conditions.

The 122nd Boston Marathon is met with rain showers and whipping head winds Monday.

“If it weren’t for the wind, it would be perfect conditions. You know, cold and rainy. Thirty mile per hour headwind, that’s gonna make it a little interesting,” one runner said.

This isn’t the first time that runners have dealt with tough weather.

In 2012, temperatures reached 89 degrees. It was so hot, runners on average finished nine minutes slower than the previous years.

A nor’easter blew through Boston in 2007, having people concerned that the race would be cancelled.

Temperatures skyrocketed to 100 degrees in 1976. The heat forced more than 40 percent of the runners to drop out.

In 1970, a cold and wet weather forecast left temperatures in the low 40’s.

When Kathrine Switzer made history as the first woman to run the race with an official bib in 1967, the race involved strong wind and sleet. However, Switzer said the race is always special.

“It means a lot to me. I tell time by the Boston Marathon,” she said.

Runners will face rain showers, with the possibility of heavy downpours, during the 2018 race. Temperatures won’t get above the low 40’s.

