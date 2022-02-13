WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Not 24 hours after enjoying sunny, 60-degree weather, Massachusetts residents were scraping snow off their cars Sunday.

Some areas saw more than four inches of snow and temperatures were set to drop even more overnight into Valentine’s Day.

The state Department of Transportation had more than 850 pieces of equipment treating the road during the day, officials said.

