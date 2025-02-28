Get ready for some weather whiplash over the next few days across Massachusetts! Temperatures will be going up before they go way back down.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the two, even though we have some chances for some isolated light rain showers. Morning lows will get down to the upper 20s and low 30s while afternoon highs will be incredibly mild in the low to mid 50s. Skies will be on the cloudier side, too.

A wind will pick up as the day goes on, however. Expect some gusts to reach over 30 mph Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday it’ll feel like winter again. At least skies will be bright and sunny.

Morning lows Sunday will only be in the teens with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. With breezy conditions still, that’ll only feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day.

Monday will be just as cold. Lows will start the day off in the single digits and teens with afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be bright still, but thankfully there will be less wind.

Tuesday the rebound begins. While the morning will still be cold, afternoon highs will once again reach the mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday we jump all the way into the 50s with chances for rain. It’ll be breezy, so opt for a rain coat rather than an umbrella.

Thursday we’ll continue to see afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 50s with a couple of showers around. Winds will again be breezy.

Friday, the up-and-down temperature trend continues with lows back into the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. At least the sun will be shining once again.