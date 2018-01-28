From Warm-Up to Winter Weather

Well, despite the lack of sunshine today most areas were able to maintain temps in the upper 40s to around 50° throughout today. Today was the 6th day of highs 50° or above in the month of January – and that’s pretty significant for two reasons: 1) It’s JANUARY, and 2) #neverforget the stretch of cold we started the new year with that rivaled a century-old record! Yes, we did have less sunshine – but also less wind than yesterday. With temps inland already down to 30° as I write this blog, that’s a wrap for our weekend warm-up… and now it’s back to WINTER weather.

Tomorrow’s highs will be close to seasonable averages for this time of year… so it’s “back to normal” to kick off the work week (33-39°). Most of us will have clouds throughout the day (maybe some sun to start well inland) – and we’ll start tracking light rain/snow mix across the Cape and islands by the afternoon/evening hours. The cold air continues to get colder once the sun goes down and any raindrops that are falling at this point will change over to snowflakes. Snow showers continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning, tapering by about midday.

This snow is in the forecast because of a coastal low that will track off-shore. I mentioned earlier this evening that I wanted to see some later forecast updates… because afternoon runs were a little worrisome. Well, I’ve seen those late evening updates and I’m sticking with my current thinking: This round of snow is really focused on SE Mass.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 4pm tomorrow through 10am on Tuesday for slick travel:

While this is a quick-moving system, and NOT a blockbuster… there is still the concern for coastal flooding on Tuesday morning. We have a full moon on Wednesday (the Super Blue Blood Moon, read more about it here. With high astronomical tides and a 1 to 1.5′ storm surge, there’s the potential for minor coastal flooding on Tuesday morning, especially in the typically prone locations.

Yes, it does look like winter is back in the forecast. With the exception of Thursday (see 7on7 at top of blog post), it’s a cold week ahead with our next round of snow looking likely for Friday. For the winter-lovers out there – it appears that February will be your month! But for those of you who are already counting down the days to spring, here’s some good news for you: