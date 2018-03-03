Front-end loader used to push flipped-over truck down highway

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man used a front-end loader to flip over a pickup truck and push it down a highway in the town of Ossipee.

Officials say a family dispute boiled over when 55-year-old Edward Evans used his company’s construction equipment to push the pickup truck 1,000 feet down Route 16.

He deposited it at an auto repair shop.

Ossipee Police Sgt. Anthony Castaldo said the incident started with a report of an assault on Feb. 22. Evans faces charges including assault and reckless operation.

Evans is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bail. He said Saturday from his Wolfeboro home that it “wouldn’t be a good idea” to comment on pending criminal charges.

