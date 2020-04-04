Front page news: Post thanks Patriots for delivering masks

The New York Post has never had kind words for the New England Patriots — until today.

Saturday’s front page headline read “Thank you, Pats” after the team delivered 300,000 masks to help health care workers in New York City.

The city and state have been the hardest-hit area during the coronavirus pandemic, seeing more than 3,500 deaths through Saturday, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state could see peak fatalities in seven days.

