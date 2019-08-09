(WHDH) — An airline company celebrating their environmentally friendly ways is giving away free flights to customers with the last name Green or Greene.

Anyone with the legal last name of Green or Greene will receive a refund from Frontier Airlines if they fly out on Tuesday.

The refund is good for up to $400 and will be rewarded by Sept. 15.

This promotion is part of a six-year initiative to make their flights more environmentally friendly.

We are celebrating our green efforts with the start of Green Week! To kick off, we have a special flight from @DENAirport to @GSPAirport, 7 days of giveaways and if your last name is Green you have the chance to fly for free on 8/13! https://t.co/gQ7h56XdN2 pic.twitter.com/coiZFwDWHX — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)