Frontline workers, community health center president get vaccinated in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center in Dorchester got their Moderna vaccines to fight against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Stan McLaren, president and CEO of the health center, was the first person to be vaccinated. He said he wanted to prove that its safe since many in his community don’t trust the vaccine.

“There’s been a lot of mistrust in my field, in my healthcare field, and a lot of it has to do with history,” McLaren said.

The center was given enough doses to vaccinate all of its frontline workers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)