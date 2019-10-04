(WHDH) — The majority of Massachusetts will be under a frost advisory on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the Bay State, excluding the south coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to mid-30s before transitioning to the upper 50s and the lower 60s by the afternoon.

A freeze warning has been issued for Berkshire County from midnight to 9 a.m., where temperatures are projected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The chilly morning temperatures will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies.

Cold tonight… low to mid 30s in the burbs. If winds go calm for a few hours predawn, then frost will be extensive. Breeze stays up… temps not as cold. Anyway, best to protect those plants. pic.twitter.com/Jq2PYV3vQ1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 4, 2019

Chilly tonight, frost advisory expansive. pic.twitter.com/0q0kxq0Cf0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 4, 2019

