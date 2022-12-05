Frozen raspberries sold in Massachusetts and other New England states have been recalled due to possible Hepatitis

More than 1,200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries are affected. In Massachusetts, they were sold at Restaurant Depot and have a best by date of June 14, 2024.

Customers who bought these raspberries should throw them out or return them for a refund.

