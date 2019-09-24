Frozen, refrigerated cookie dough products recalled due to allergens risk

(WHDH) — Frozen and refrigerated cookie dough products have been recalled due to a lack of labeling that addresses the potential for the products to contain peanut and walnut allergens, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

California New Foods says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recalled products are not in production and are not currently being sold in stores but consumers may have the products in their homes.

Officials say the recall was necessitated by a consumer complaint.

The following products are subject to the recall:

Carolyn’s Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Toasted Walnut, Double Chocolate with Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle 22 oz. plastic pouch All date codes beginning September 12, 2019, through March 29, 2020

in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails 24 oz. see-through cardboard sleeve September 18, 2019, through September 25, 2019

in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

