Frozen shrimp sold at Costco, BJ’s recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WHDH) — Frozen shrimp sold at various retailers, including Costco and BJ’s, is being recalled amid concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags that were distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May 2020 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The brand names of the products are: AQUA STAR RESERVE/ CENSEA/ FRESH MARKET/ KIRKLAND/ TOPS/ UNISTAR/ WELLSLEY FARMS.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. However, cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella.

The probable root cause for this recall is cross-contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)