If the morning cup of coffee didn’t wake you up, certainly the walk out the door this morning will, as Arctic air pours in across the area and wind chills run well below 0. It’s a slap in the face, stinging cold for sure. The air temperatures are in the single digits this morning with 3 in Worcester and 8 in Boston as the coldest air since February 24th settles in for the day.

Not only do we have the cold, some of us still have snow. Coastal Plymouth County (mainly from Duxbury, south) and the Cape continue to have occasional batches of snow flurries, snow showers and squalls. That’ll last until late morning before tapering off. An additional coating to a couple inches is possible in these locations on top of the 1-2" some towns picked up yesterday and last night. Overall, the highest totals will likely come in from eastern Plymouth to the upper Cape, near the canal, with a couple towns close to 3" total by the time we’re all said an done. Not a lot of snow, but it’s enough to create some slick travel in those locations this morning. A winter weather advisory is in place there until 10 AM.

The numbers bounce back into the low to mid 20s by this afternoon and after a chilly start Wednesday morning, we’ll hit 40 by the afternoon!

The weather’s quiet to end the week, however this weekend we’ll watch for some stormy weather to work back in. I’d tend a couple scattered rain/snow showers around on Saturday with a better chance for more widespread rain on Sunday.

Colder air comes back in early next week.

Stay warm and have a great day!

