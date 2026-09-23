WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Frugal Fannie’s Fashion Warehouse in Westwood is closing its doors after 43 years in business, the owners announced Wednesday.

Owners Kathleen Doxer and Orrin Doxer announced their decision to end store operations due to “health considerations, key staff retirements and end of their lease with no further options to renew.”

Frugal Fannie’s has been a go-to destination for value-conscious women across generations. It was best known for it’s large warehouse store layout, specializing in seasonal women’s fashion, designer and brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories at discounted prices.

“This store has been our life,” Kathleen Doxer said in a statement. “Many of our employees have been with us since the early days, and they have become family. Our loyal customers have travelled near and far to shop with us for decades, and many have become friends. It is with profound sadness that we bring this brilliant chapter to a close, and we hope our customers will visit us during the final weeks of our business.”

The store will have a Going Out of Business sale beginning Thursday September 24.

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