BOSTON (WHDH) - The snow and bitter cold has created a recipe for T trouble all week and frustrated commuters are bundling up to brave longer wait times as they make their way around the Boston area in subzero temperatures.

Amid a Cold Emergency in Boton, residents made their way to T and Commuter Rail stations on Friday after a week that saw delays due to weather and reduced service on the Red Line because some of the line’s oldest cars have been struggling in the cold temperatures and snow. Taking them out of service, the MBTA said, would cause even longer wait times.

“Not just snow accumulations, but the light snow poses different challenges,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “We would clear a switch, we would clear areas and the snow would blow back.”

The city is urging residents who are heading out to catch a train or bus this morning to ensure they’re wearing multiple layers and limiting the amount of time they’re outside.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)