BOSTON (WHDH) - Frustrated family members of a woman who police say was killed and left in a car at Logan Airport are venting their anger that her former boyfriend escaped police custody in Kenya while awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

“We are frustrated, we are made, we are sad, we are depressed,” said the victim’s cousin, Joel Muhoro.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe slipped out of the police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan, Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei told the Associated Press.

Four police officers who were on duty at the station are in custody and have recorded statements, according to a police report seen by The Associated Press.

The officers said that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a man named John Maina Ndegwa introduced himself to the officers as Kangethe’s lawyer and said he wanted to speak with his client.

“The officers agreed to his request and removed the prisoner from the cells and took him to (an) office … leaving them there. After a short while the prisoner escaped by running away and left the (lawyer) behind,” the report said.

Kangethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu, 32, on Oct. 31, 2023.

Massachusetts State Police said in early November that Kangethe had left her body in a car at Logan International Airport and boarded a flight to Kenya. Massachusetts officials said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him, and he was arrested in a nightclub on Jan. 30 after being on the run for three months.

The FBI says it is ready to help authorities in Kenya with their search.

