Frustrated first responders in Mass. want information on COVID-19 vaccination plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders in Massachusetts are growing frustrated as they await concrete information on a COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts union says 112 firefighters across the state have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

“I think it’s frustrating,” said New Bedford firefighter Billy Cabral, who also serves as secretary treasurer of the union. “We also have 637 of our people who are actually being quarantined right now…It’s something that is getting worse and not better.”

While Cabral understands first responders will be vaccinated after hospitals and long-term care facilities, he says his union has not been given any sort of timeline that indicates when they should start preparing to be vaccinated.

“This is the dates that the vaccines are going to be delivered, this is the dates that your members are going to get them…There’s been nothing like that,” Cabral explained.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said an advisory group is working on vaccinations.

“We’ll keep reaching out and banging down every door that we possibly can until each any every member who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated,” Cabral said.

Baker noted that the advisory group would be reaching out to the union with more information.

First responders are expected to receive vaccinations at some point in January.

