‘Frustration continues to grow’: NH police chief sounds off after suspect arrested twice within 5 hours

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The police chief in Manchester, New Hampshire, expressed a great deal of frustration and concern for public safety after a man was arrested twice within a span of five hours early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a man attempting to break into a home in the area of Beech and Salmon streets around 9 p.m. encountered 33-year-old Keith Kevorkian, who was acting hostile and combative, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Kevorkian was bitten by a K9 as officers struggled to subdue him, police said. He was also reportedly found to be in the possession of Suboxone.

The Derry native was booked on charges including loitering, prowling, possession of a controlled drug, and resisting arrest. He was later released on personal recognizance.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responding to a report of a man trying to get into an apartment building in the area of Clay Street found Kevorkian banging on a door and yelling, police said.

Kevorkian was rearrested for violation of bail and disorderly conduct.

Frustrated Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano called Kevorkian’s alleged actions “disheartening.”

“This is a perfect example of why my frustration continues to grow every time someone is charged with a crime and released within hours of their arrest.” Capano said in a news release.” Manchester officers work tirelessly to serve and keep our community safe, and it disheartening to know that despite their efforts, these people are allowed to walk free and often times re-offend with little to no consequences. We don’t expect every person arrested to be held, but when it comes to public safety we have to hold people accountable.”

Kevorkian was arraigned Monday morning in Manchester Circuit Court before he was once again released on bail.

