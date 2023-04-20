The Federal Transit Administration has ordered the MBTA to take emergency action to protect crews from ‘unsafe conditions’ on the tracks after a worker was hurt and there were several close calls.

Federal regulators say they are deeply concerned with how the MBTA handles workers who are repairing the tracks. As a result, those T workers are going to have to follow a whole new policy.

Starting Thursday, the MBTA is banned from allowing crews on the tracks unless they provide the FDA with daily paperwork detailing their plans. The FDA also warned that it will conduct surprise inspections to make sure all rules are being followed.

The MBTA had five close calls between trains and workers in the past five weeks alone, the FTA said. There were three near misses between March 13 and 24, another on April 7, and another on April 14.

On April 13, the FDA says a worker was seriously injured in an area while working in an area where crews did not have permission to be working.

“The recent near miss incidents that we reported on last week at the safety sub committee re all avoidable and should not be happening,” sad MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

This news comes as the T tries to make repairs to get rid of slow zones, especially on the Blue Line. Eng says he hopes all 21 speed restrictions will be gone by November and is proposing some nighttime work that could lead to shutdowns.

“We are looking at starting at 7 p.m., that would give seven hours of opportunity for actual track time, production, it’s more cost effective,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Eng says the MBTA is aiming to replace 1,950 feet of rail and 465 rail ties. They are also planning to level 3,300 feet of track.

“I am committed to bringing the MBTA to a state of good repair, regaining public trust with an eye on the future,” Eng said.

The FDA has laid out a number of other deadlines for the T over the next two months. One of the biggest dates is June 15, by which it wants all workers trained on these new policies.