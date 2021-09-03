(WHDH) — McDonald’s customers sick of hearing that the McFlurry machine is broken may soon get some answers.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the ice cream machines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The FTC reportedly contacted McDonald’s franchisees earlier this summer to get information on why its ice cream machines frequently fail to work.

Franchise owners allegedly said that the machines are complicated, the breakdowns are difficult to fix, and they require nightly cleanings that take hours.

McDonald’s released a statement to USA Today saying that they do not believe they are the focus of an FTC investigation, adding that a team is working on the problem by providing new training and maintenance on the machines.

