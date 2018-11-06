Fuel leak shuts down highway in Raynham after BMW, tractor-trailer collide

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A highway in Raynham was shut down Tuesday morning after a car collided with a tractor-trailer truck, causing fuel to spill all over the road, officials said.

Officers responding to the northbound side of Route 138 near 1568 Broadway for a report of a crash around 9:20 a.m. found fuel leaking from the truck and a damaged BMW coupe, according to the Raynham Police Department.

A 28-year-old Taunton man, whose name was not made public, collided with the front driver’s side of the truck, police said. He was taken Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicated that the man was driving his BMW in an erratic fashion when he allegedly crossed into the opposite lane of traffic.

A hazardous material cleanup crew was called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

