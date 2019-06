UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fuel spill caused delays on Route 146 in Uxbridge Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a diesel fuel leak found a tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 4, according to state police.

The right lane was temporarily closed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

#MAtraffic RTL closed Rte 146 SB at Exit 4 in #Uxbridge due to diesel fuel leak from TT Unit pic.twitter.com/QY880HcTkZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 20, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)