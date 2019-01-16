Fuel tank falls off truck, spills gas in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy street in Chelsea was closed after a fuel tank became disconnected from a truck and spilled gas into the street on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fuel leak near the Gulf Oil Terminal on Eastern Avenue found a tank that had become separated from the truck that was hauling it.

Fire officials say the tanker was carrying about 8,000 gallons of gas when for some reason the fuel tank came off, spilling about 10 gallons onto Eastern Avenue.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fuel spilling from the tanker.

“It came right out of the yard and dropped it right in the street. There are safety measures the trucks so they do not drop there load. This is an unusual situation. I haven’t seen this 14 years,” Deputy Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Ulwick said.

Eastern Avenue remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.

“We just kept the vapors down. We put some speed dry down on the vapors. There is not an active spill right now, but if there were you would be seeing foam lines running, a big scene,” Ulwick said.

Officials say the main tank is intact and they are just waiting to transfer the thousands of gallons of fuel into a second tanker.

“We do not know if there are any other cracks in the tank. We are taking all the precautions necessary,” Ulwick said.

There were no reported injuries.

