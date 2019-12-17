Fuel tank goes up in flames at gas company in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A fuel tank went up in flames at a gas company in Chelsea on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Broadway found a tank carrying about 1,500 gallons of oil fat — an ingredient used in bio-diesel fuel — had caught on fire, according to the Chelsea deputy fire chief.

Crews quickly put out the flames.

Specialists are on scene in chemical suits to investigate how the fire started.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)