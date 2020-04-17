Fuel tanker rollover spills thousands of gallons of gas on Revere road

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of gallons of gas were spilled across Route 1 in Revere Friday after a fuel tanker overturned.

Crews rushed to clean up the major mess that has shut down multiple roads near Brown Circle rotary where Route 107 and 60 meet.

Traffic in the area is moving at a crawl and drivers are urged to avoid Squire Road, American Legion Road, and Broadway for the remainder of the day.

The Revere Fire Department and a hazardous materials team responded and worked to contain a spill of the fuel cargo.

The driver of the tanker has been transported to a local hospital, their condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.