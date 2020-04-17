Fuel tanker rollover spills thousands of gallons of gas on Route 1 in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of gallons of gas were spilled across a busy road in Revere Friday after a fuel tanker overturned.

Crews rushed to clean up the mess, which shut down multiple roads in the area of the Brown Circle rotary, where Route 107 and 60 meet.

Drivers are urged to avoid Squire Road, American Legion Road, and Broadway for the remainder of the day.

The Revere Fire Department and a hazardous materials team responded and worked to contain a spill of the fuel cargo.

The driver of the tanker has been transported to a local hospital, their condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Right now: The scene at Brown Circle in Revere after a tanker hauling fuel overturned #7news pic.twitter.com/FB1pRZQNx9 — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) April 17, 2020

A tanker has rolled over at Brown Circle. Multiple roads will be shut down for a number of hours. For the rest of the day, please avoid Squire Road, American Legion Road, and the Broadway Area near the Squire Road circle. — City of Revere (Revere 311) (@Revere311) April 17, 2020

