Fuel truck careens into NH home after colliding with another vehicle

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fuel truck slammed into the side of a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, after colliding with a sedan on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 20 Old Orchard Way found a mangled blue sedan in the roadway and a Deep Discount Oil tanker lodged in the side of a nearby home, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the truck careened into the home after colliding with the sedan, police said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a large hole in the side of the home and various items scattered in the street near the initial crash scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

